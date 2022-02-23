From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof Florence Obi, has called for collaboration with the Nigerian Airforce to curb the security challenges in the institution.

Speaking during a courtesy

courtesy call on the Commander, 305 special Mobility Group, Air Commodore Adebayo Bamidele, in his office in Calabar, the Vice-Chancellor, who led other principal officers on the visit, said as an institution has a large student’s population and ttherefore, there is need for more security.

According to her, “the university has

over fourty thousand students and there is need for a huge security presence.

“Anything that affects the population negatively will impact the entire university community and Cross River state at large.

Our visit was occasioned by the spate of security challenges in the nation which has engendered an unhealthy impact on the university.

“This insecurity has resulted in loss of institutional properties hence the need for synergy beside the tradition of visiting new Service Commanders to forge a close working relationship,” she stated.

In his response, the Commander of the 305 Special Mobility Group, Air Commodore Adebayo Bamidele,

stated that the University of Calabar is one of the best universities in the country and that his command will work assiduously to sustain the existing partnership with the institution.

The Commander said his command supports the need for an increased security presence in the university, adsing that they will assist the institution to tackle its security challenges to ensure that the campus is safe and calm.

Explaining that the security apparatus of the command is overstretched, he said they would work with the internal security of the university to confront the hurdles.

Other managemmet staff that accompanied the Vice-Chancellor include the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic, Prof Angela Oyo-Ita, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, Prof Michael Okom, Registrar, Mr Gabriel Egbe, Acting Bursar, Mr Aniefiok Williams, Deputy Registrar (VC’s office), Mr Moses Obule, Chief Security Officer, SP Okon Usani (Rtd), and Deputy Chief Security Officer, Capt A. Bisong.

