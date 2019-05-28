Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu, has approved the suspension of three students of the institution for their alleged involvement in forgery, robbery and cultism.

A press statement signed by the Registrar of the institution, Mr. Moses Abang, and made available to journalists in Calabar yesterday, stated that Bassey Ekpenyong Divine, a 400-level student of the Department of Sociology, was suspended for forgery of GSS result sheets.

The release further stated that Ofem Hope David, a 300-level student of the Department of Theatre, Film and Media Studies, was suspended for an alleged robbery case while Collins Oden Agbor, a 300-level student of the Department of Genetics and Biotech, was suspended for cultism. The release stated: “The afore-mentioned students are hereby suspended from their academic programmes in the university.