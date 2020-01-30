Judex Okoro, Calabar

The University of Calabar has suspended three undergraduates for sending threat messages to one of their lecturers and for the alleged possession hard drugs suspected to be Indian hemp.

While Uzoagba Chinaemerem Goodluck, a 200-level of the Department of Physics, was suspended for allegedly being caught smoking weed suspected to be Indian hemp, Messers Onyi Echu Owor and Agwu Ekeh, both of the Department of Computer Science, were suspended for sending threatening text messages to one of their lecturers.

In separate letters of suspension handed to the affected students and signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Zana Akpagu, and dated January 17, he described the threat messages from Onyi Echu and Agwu Ekeh as an act of misconduct not acceptable from students of the institution.

Uzoagba’s suspension was as a result of a report received by the Vice-Chancellor on his alleged possession and smoking of Indian hemp at Hall 4 on November 27, 2019.

The letter reads:

You are aware that Indian hemp is a prohibited substance on campus. The Vice-Chancellor has, therefore, approved your suspension from studies. You are hereby suspended from your academic programme at the University of Calabar with effect from the First Semester of the 2019/2020 academic session.

“You are to remain on suspension until the student’s Disciplinary Committee concludes investigation in the matter.”

The letter charged the Head, Department of Physics, Head of Department of Computer Science and the Chief Security Officer to ensure full compliance.

The University of Calabar authorities have been hard on the issue of cultism, exam malpractice and all forms vices within the campus, leading to the suspension of a handful of undergraduates in the last one year.