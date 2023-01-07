From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof Florence Obi, has approved the suspension of 4 students for allegedly involving in water ritual initiation.

The affected students were identified in a viral video

and found culpable of taking part in the unlawful act of water ritual on a fellow student during the last matriculation ceremony.

The Registrar of the University of Calabar, Mr Gabriel Egbe, in a statement identified the students as Stephen Howard Usen, year 4, Aniefiok Precious Idorenyin, year 2 computer science, Miracle Ayomide Adeyemi, political science year 2, and and Blessing Queen, genetics & Biotech year 4.

The statement said the management had deliberated extensively on the report of the

Committee on Gender-Based Violence and the strength of its findings and has accordingly directed the affected students to proceed on suspension with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session.

Deans, Heads of Departments and other relevant officers of the University have been directed to compliance fully with the decision.

The Vice Chancellor had, during the oreintation for newly-admitted students, warned them against engaging in any unlawful acts capable of breaching the peace of the academic community.

She also warned against any form of cultism as the institution has zero tolerance for indiscipline and cult-related activities.

