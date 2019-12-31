Judex Okoro, Calabar

Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Calabar, Zana Akpagu, has called for educational corporation with the Chinese government to promote technological training in higher institutions of learning.

Akpagu, who made the call, yesterday while signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the embassy of China for establishment of Centre for Chinese language at the University of Calabar, said there is need to relax the visa requirements for China to enable them invest in Nigeria as well as boost the nation’s economy.

According to the vice chancellor, every country is receiving the Chinese and South Korea investors given the fact that they are the biggest spenders and added that there is urgent need for educational corporation with the Chinese government aimed at taking the country to an enviable height.

“To deepen the corporation, we need to begin with learning of the language which I believe can do the magic considering the level of development that China has attained in area of technology.

“Technologically, they are up there, they studied English and found out how the Americans and Europe did it, and subsequently, they took over,” he said.

Commending the Chinese government for the introduction of Mandarin (language) in the institution, he said it is time Nigerians followed the footsteps of the Chinese people to take the economy of the nation to higher heights.

Akpagu disclosed that the Chinese government has agreed to assist the institution with teachers and also development a curriculum that will help facilitate the kick-off of the programme.

The VC promised to partner them in the learning/teaching of Chinese language, adding that facilities needed for take off of the centre at the Bassey Andah Institute for African/Asian Studies at the University of Calabar are already in place.

Responding, First Secretary, Culture for Culture/Education Affairs, Embassy of China, Wang Guiping, said they were in Nigeria to put forward the educational exchange programme through the establishment of the Chinese language and added that that it the reason for establishment of the centre to teach Chinese language.

He said because of the relationship between the two countries, both nations became interested in corporation with each other in almost every field of human endeavour.