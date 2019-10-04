Judex Okoro, Calabar

The University of Calabar Vice Chancellor, Prof. Zana Akpagu, have advised the 33 newly-inducted medical doctors against migrating to other countries.

Prof. Akpagu, who gave the advise during the 50th Physicians Oath taking Ceremony (Sponsio Academica) held at the institution’s International Conference Centre in Calabar, said the doctors had rather prepared to contribute their quota to the development of the nation’s health sector.

The VC, who was also chairman of the occasion, said there is need for the new doctors to practice their profession in their fatherland owing to the dearth of doctors and other Healthcare professionals in the country.

He said over the years there have been massive migration of Nigerian doctors to other countries in search of greener pastures, adding that such movements have impacted negatively on the nation’s health care system.

While urging them to see their induction as a call to service of humanity, he enjoined them to respect the ethics of their profession and shun acts capable of jeopardizing their future.

Congratulating the inductees, Registrar, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr. Tajudeen.A.Sanusi, enjoined them to practice in Nigeria as their services are needed locally.

The Registrar, who said that the doctors owe the society a duty further, warned them to desist from any misconduct that may lead to their suspension from medical practice.

The Chief Medical Director of UCTH, Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme, said the training of doctors remains his priority, even as he promised to work with its sister establishment in that regard.