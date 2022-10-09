From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Banku Obi, has inaugurated the Solar-powered blood bank centre in the institution, calling on academics to send out quality proposals to attract more grants to boost productivity.

Inaugurating the solar-powered blood bank at the institution’s medical center at the weekend, Prof. Obi, commended the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) for facilitating the grant for the installation of a solar-powered blood bank in the university community.

The VC challenged academics on the need to utilize every available opportunity and send out quality proposals for such grants to boost productivity and development in the university.

She said: “It’s a thing of joy that the project vision came to a reality, I appreciate the donors for an outstanding project and also to the team involved for utilizing the grant awarded in making the project a success.

“I call on other well-meaning individuals and organisations to borrow a leaf from IEEE’s magnanimity by attracting similar projects to the institution.”

Speaking earlier, the representative of the Cross River state ministry of health and the National Women Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr David Ushie, said childbirth and mother mortality rates can be eradicated by the prompt availability of blood.

“Blood is life as it feeds every cell in the human body with its precious nutrients,” he said.

The Project Coordinator, Dr Obinna Iheanacho, stated that IEEE is committed to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity, adding that the grant from the IEEC, which Unical Medical Center was a beneficiary, was part of the institute’s humanitarian services for the Akim Qua clan as well as the university community.

Obinna said setting up of the solar-powered blood bank in the medical centre would address the problem of a constant power supply for the blood bank, maintaining that the absence of a constant supply for storage is a major contributor to the unavailability of safe blood in our health facilities.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Iwara Iwara, commended the team for the project and job well done.

“The Cross River State Government will continue to extend their support towards the health centre because the governor of the state is one that is passionate about health.

“The government in collaboration with the ministry of health would provide equipment for the smooth operation of the centre,” he said.