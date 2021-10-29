From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Florence Obi, has adviaed newly-admitted students to shun all forms of anti-social vices such as rape, cultism, fighting, stealing and drugs peddling.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony fresh students for 2020/2021academic session held at the institution on Friday, Prof Obi dis losed that 47,149 students wrote JAMB with UNICAL as their first choice but only 11,011 students were admitted into various faculties of the university.

Giving the breakdown of students, the Vice Chancellor said that 65 per cent of the students were admitted into departments that are science-based which include Medicine and Medical related courses while 35 per cent of the students were admitted into arts and humanities which cover education, law, social and management sciences.

While congratulating the students for been admitted into the university, the VC

She said: “I advise all the students to shun all forms of anti-social vices like rape, cultism, fighting, stealing, impersonation, drugs peddling among others.

“As students, you are advised to embrace the current online registration policy of the university. The e-registration may save you the risk of buying fake tellers or scratch cards from anyone.

“I also advise you to go the bank and pay your school charges to obtain your pin code if you have not done so. After paying your school charges, you are required to register all your courses online. This administration is determined to improve the welfare of students on campus.

“It may interest you to know that this present administration has institutionalise campus-wide uninterrupted internet services for all students to ease their learning.

“Also, with the measures put in place by this administration, students can now freely access health facilities in our medical centre,” she said.

Axxorsingntobher, the university management has begun the massive restructuring of students’ hostels inspite of the financial challenges.

She urged the students to report any form of harassment and exploitation either by their fellow students or staff to principal officers of the institution.