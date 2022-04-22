From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

As part of its corporate social responsibility, UNICCON Group has launched an application worth $40m to tackle cyber threats, which is gradually crippling the economy of Nigeria and the world at large.

The Chairman, UNICCON Group of Companies, Chuks Ekwueme shortly after the launch, yesterday in Abuja, said the system, Lossless Security is comparable to other top cyber solutions used in other developed countries.

Ekwueme stressed that it has the potential to protect, detect fraud and backup recovery. He added that the group would be offering a month free Lossless Security training on cyber threats to government institutions and corporate organizations .

He said: ” We are offering one month free Lossless Security to corporate organizations and government institutions. This offer is worth $40m in global value, as its contribution to staving off this emerging terror and by extension national security.

” Our Lossless Security system promises ; protection, security, fraud detection, back-up, recovery effort, porosity alert, restoration of resources and productivity lost to downtime, efficient user experience on web and App and consistent patching.

” Every organization need to practice Zero trust, no one need to be trusted where there cyber threats. Cyber security has gone beyond software, plug and play. As modern hackers are equipped with technology such as artificial intelligence and polymorphic attack system, where malware keeps disguising its identity to deceive the security system in place, Lossless Security assures continuous effort to maintain them.

UNICCON group is a conglomerate with an affinity for industry excellency. An umbrella company of subsidiaries with operations in various endeavors with a focus on research, cloud infrastructure, cyber security services and software development. The company leverages its high performance cloud services, Artificial Intelligence(AI) and robotics infrastructure to develop intelligent solutions for today’s reality.”

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu who was represented by the ministry’s Director of ICT, Adebayo Adeyemi expressed gladness that it is an indigenous company that is offering safety tips for cyber security. He added that he is looking forward to a time when Nigeria will be self reliance.