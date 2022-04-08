From Charity Nwakaudu,Abuja

UNICCON Group of Companies has launched an intelligent application system that would aid financial institutions in the country to function accurately with ease.

Chairman of the group,Chucks Ekwueme, shortly after unveiling the innovative product, SMARTSEE, in Abuja, yesterday, described it as a pure artificial Intelligence system designed to refocus the future of financial institutions.

Ekwueme added the UNICCON Group is set to bridge the wide gap created in AI, software,and Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) between Nigeria, Africa and other developed countries.

He said:”Nigeria and Africa have been lacking behind in technology,this is pure artificial intelligence in financial institution. It will make our financial institutions level up, in serving their customers accurately.especially in credit scoring because we are really lacking behind in that. So, businesses need finance to access banking advantages to run their activities in the country.

“Fraud dictation is going to be eliminated, though not entirely but will trust artificial intelligence system and risk assessment. Many banks have run into problem of bad loans,this application is going to bring an innovation to the financial institutions and other afflicted bodies in Nigeria.

“We are not in competition with any indigenous and African company, because the multi billion dollars technology industry is yet to be explored in Africa.

He, therefore call on investors, stakeholders, government and entrepreneurs across Nigeria and Africa to explore this sector to utilize limited resources to solve complex problems.