United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) said its records indicated that 86 per cent of schools in Nigeria lack access to clean water and other sanitation services that would, expectedly, improved their health and protect them from epidemics.

The UN Agency’s record also indicated that only seven per cent of health facilities in Nigeria have access to basic water supply and other sanitation services, while 14 per cent of markets and motor parks have access to basic water supply and sanitation services.

Mamita Thakkar, the Manager, Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), UNICEF Maiduguri, Borno State, who presented the report at a media dialogue in Maiduguri, as part of activities to mark the 2021 World Toilet Day, said the issue of hygiene should be given serious attention by the government and other stakeholders.

She stated that poor WASH services has had devastating impact on the economy, health, education and total well-being of Nigerians, especially children who are exposed to some of the epidemics that claim their lives before they reach the age of five.

On the economy, she said that Nigeria losses 1.3 per cent (N455 billion) of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually to poor access sanitation, while on health, she said that estimated 102, 000 children under the age of five die of diarrhea, and about 90 per cent is directly attributed to unsafe water and sanitation.

She added that poor WASH services has also had negative impact on child development, stating that one in four children under the age of five exhibit severe stunting, while one in ten is wasted due to frequent episode of diarrhea and other WASH related ailments.

She said: “frequent episode of WASH related ailments causes absence from school or work, as affected people takes time off work or school to heal, thereby, affecting their productivity.

“In addition to that, it reduces school enrolment and attendance due to time loss in search of water. Also, frequent episodes of WASH related illness and poor access to menstrual hygiene management facilities in schools.”

She stated that open defecation also result in loss in dignity, increased risk of insecurity and violence against women and children, hence the need for urgent action from all stakeholders to end open defecation and improve access to WASH services.