Henry Uche

Following the effect of COVID-19 on the Nigerian economy, the Country Representative of the United Nations Children Education Fund (Nigeria), Mr. Peter Hawkins, has called on the government to incorporate child-friendly policies for the benefit of children in the country.

He gave this advice at the 2020 World Children Day celebration held in Lagos with the theme, A day to Re-Imagine a Future Where Every Nigerian Child Has Rights.

“So today as World Children Day is about the voice of children to see how children can re-imagine a new Nigeria and how they can contribute to the new Nigeria, learn from the history of Nigeria and how they can aspire for a future of a re-imagined and better Nigeria,” he said.

On his part, the Lagos State Commissioner, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Segun Dawodu, who was represented by the Acting Permanent Secretary, Adewunmi Ogunsanya, said: “The Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development as a model agency driving the best interest of children is passionate about creating an enabling environment through her highly committed and motivated personnel to give succor to the vulnerable.