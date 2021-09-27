The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has joined other international bodies to commend Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, for constructing the world-class Teachers Continuous Training Institute in Biase Local Government Area.

Speaking to newsmen during a four-day training of Youth Volunteers on Real Time Monitoring for the Child-Friendly Communities Initiative at the institute’s amphitheater, UNICEF representative, Ms. Bhawna Vajpai said the state-of-the-art facilities rank among the best across sub-Saharan Africa and would sooner than later become a citadel for teacher’s development in Africa.

Vajpai, who is the Convergence Specialist, described Ayade’s decision to establish the institute as a world-class training center for teachers across Nigeria and beyond with modern technology as the hallmark of a leader with an eye for the future.

UNICEF Education Specialist, Dr Agatha Nzeribe, said the facility was a product of good and deep thinking.

“This is a vision that ensures that teachers receive the needed capacity development at intervals. This is something worthy of commendation. Here is a facility designed to support teachers. The governor has demonstrated his commitment to teacher quality issues by improving the teachers capacity within the state. I am personally impressed. The facility is generally friendly and quiet. You won’t get distracted here. If I have any training this will be the venue.”

Governor Ayade had during one of his visits to the institute said it was established “to continuously retrain teachers because the quality of students is determined by the quality of teaching and the quality of teaching is a reflection of the quality of the training. The institute is therefore, set up specifically to attend to the teaching needs of West Africa, to drive home the message of quality teaching because only through quality teaching that you can have quality learning which also translates to quality outcome.”

