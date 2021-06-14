From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called for immediate and unconditional release of 150 students abducted at an Islamic school in north-central Niger State recently.

Unicef in a statement on Monday expressed concern over the fate of the children whisked away by their abductors at Salihu Tanko Islamic School, Tegina, Rafi Local Government of Niger State two weeks ago.

“We are appalled that two weeks after 150 students were abducted from their school, they continue to be held by their abductors,” Rushnan Murtaza, officer in charge and Unicef representative in Nigeria, said.

She said parents have been grieving about the disappearance of their children,l while siblings were missing their brothers and sisters now in the hands of armed kidnappers. She maintained the children should be released and retuned safely to their parents and guardians.

She described attacks on schools and students as horrific, noting that children as young as three years, have continued to become Target of armed attacks and kidnapping.

Unicef called on the Nigerian government to take “all measures” to protect schools in the country. It also urged the government to implement the promise made in the Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria Confence in April this year.

“Schools must be safe places to study and develop, learning should not be a risky endeavour,” the UNICEF rep said.