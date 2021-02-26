From Gyang Bere, Jos

UNICEF Nigeria representative, Peter Hawkins has expressed strong concerned over the renewed attack on Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara state where 300 students were estimated to have been abducted by bandits.

Hawkins, in a press statement on Friday condemned the act and described it as horrible and a gross violation of children’s right.

“UNICEF today expressed concern at reports of an overnight attack at the Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, north-west Nigeria, where an unconfirmed number of schoolgirls were kidnapped.

“We are angered and saddened and by yet another brutal attack on schoolchildren in Nigeria. This is a gross violation of children’s rights and a horrific experience for children to go through – one which could have long-lasting effects on their mental health and well-being.

“We utterly condemn the attack and call on those responsible to release the girls immediately and for the government to take steps to ensure their safe release and the safety of all other school children in Nigeria.”

He noted that children are expected to feel safe at home and in school at all times and parents are also not supposed to be worried about thw safety of their children, particularly when they are send to school.

“UNICEF acknowledges efforts being made by the Government of Nigeria to secure the release of kidnapped school children in Nigeria and calls on the government and all concerned to make schools safe in Nigeria.”

Hawkins said the ttack came over a week after a similar attack in Niger State on a school for boys.

“UNICEF is working with partners to confirm the exact number of kidnapped students, currently estimated to be more than 300.”