From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has condemed the action of some bandits in Zamfara State which culminated in the kidnap of unconfirmed number of school girls from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, in a statement released in Abuja, on Friday, utterly condemned the attack and called on those responsible for the kidnap to release the girls immediately, and for the government to take steps to ensure their safe release and safety of all other school children in Nigeria.

He expressed sadness that the recent school attack comes just over a week after a similar attack in Niger State on a school for boys, stressing that UNICEF is working with partners to confirm the exact number of kidnapped students estimated to be more than 300.

He said: “We are angered and saddened by yet another brutal attack on school children in Nigeria. This is a gross violation of children’s rights and a horrific experience for children to go through, which could have long-lasting effects on their mental health and well-being.

“Children should feel safe at home and at school at all times and parents should not need to worry for the safety of their children when they send them off to school in the morning.”

He said that UNICEF acknowledges efforts being made by the government to secure the release of kidnapped school children in Nigeria and calls on the government and all concerned to make schools safe in Nigeria.