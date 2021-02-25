From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The United United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has pledged to continue to support the Delta State Government in efforts to prevent acute malnutrition among adolescents particularly the girl child.

Chief Field Officer of UNICEF, Dr. Tushar Rane made the commitment in a virtual remark during a one-day inception meeting of stakeholders for Scale Up of Adolescent Nutrition Programme in the state.

The meeting which held in Asaba, drew participants from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Federal Ministry of Health, Delta State Ministries of Heath and Education, traditional rulers, local government administrators, civil society groups, the media among others.

Dr. Rane lauded the Delta State for approving the up scale of the adolescent nutritional programme from initial three local government areas at the pilot stage to six.

He noted that the gains of the pilot scheme should be replicated in the new localities, adding that addressing adolescent nutrition in the state would help to solve many challenges occasioned by poor feeding.

Programme Coordinator of UNICEF, Mrs. Ngozi Onuora, said the pilot project was carried in Isoko South, Ika North-East and Ethiope West councils, adding that it had outstanding impact on adolescents who were placed iron (Folic Acid) supplementation.

Onuora disclosed that the programme would be scaled up to Burutu, Ukwuani and Ethiope East LGAs.

According to her, the programme was the first that targeted the age bracket of 15 – 19, adding this group’s transition to adulthood could be hindered by poor feeding habit.

She said the supplemental programme was targeted at anaemia reduction for the in and out of school children to ensure a healthier society.

Onuorah said Delta has a record of high percentage of malnourished adolescent, saying that the essence of the nutrition supplement was to help break the generational problem of malnourishment cycle in the society.

“The goal of the programme is to reduce anaemia prevalence and other diseases associated with it by 2040 among the adolescents.

“Available statistics has shown that only about 19 per cent of adolescents eat healthy food while the remaining 81 per cent are malnourished in Nigeria,” she said.

Welcoming participants, chairman of Delta State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Isioma Okobah, said UNICEF’s intervention was critical to address the challenge of malnutrition among the adolescents.

“The programme will help the children to build resistance to diseases and it is inline with the state government agenda of health for all.

“The additional three LGAs is a welcome development, we are hoping that UNICEF will take the programme to all the 25 LGAs in Delta,” Okobah said.