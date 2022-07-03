From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has expressed excitement over the recent rescue of over 50 children in church basement in Ondo State at the weekend.

The 50 Children were said to have been kept in a church, The Whole Bible Believers Church also known as Ondo Church located at Valentino Area of the State, preparatory for “rapture” that was supposed to take place in April, but was later shifted to September, 2022.

UNICEF Country Representative, Peter Hawkins, in a statement on Sunday, described the development as a crime against the children who are the future of a country.

He said: “Children should not be targets of violence in whatever guise. Violence against children is condemnable and we call on governments to redouble efforts to protect children against all forms of violence.”

He noted that society’s health is measured by how it treats its children, hence he advocated urgent need for government to investigate the alleged “abduction” of the children.

