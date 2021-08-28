From Joe Effiong, Uyo

UNICEF has expressed relief over the release of 91 school children of Salihu Tanko Islamiya School Tegina in Niger State, abducted three months ago, condemning the death of one child while in the custody of his abductors.

According to Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, the children ‘spent 88 days in the hands of their abductors before being freed yesterday. It is a tragedy and utterly unacceptable that one of these children died in captivity.’

In a press release made available to our correspondent, UNICEF said ‘Hayatu Hashimu was just 6 years old at the time of his death.’

Hawkins however said: ‘We rejoice with the families whose children have been freed – and express our deepest condolences to little Hayatu’s family, who have just suffered the worst loss on top of the tragedy they have gone through for the last 88 days.

‘No family should lose a child just because it took the right decision to send that child to school. Schools should not be a target. Children should not be a target. Education is a fundamental right of every child and any attack on an educational institution is a violation of that right.

‘We reiterate our call to authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure schools are safe for all children.’

UNICEF said it would work with partners to provide mental health, psychosocial support and counselling services to both the freed learners and their parents.

It said an estimated 200 Nigerian students are believed to still be held after school abductions that have plagued the country since December 2020 and that more than 1,000 have been abducted in these attacks from December 2020 to date.

‘The release of the Tegina students comes in the run-up to the International Day to Protect Education from Attack on 9 September.

‘Nigeria is set to host the Fourth International Conference on the Safe Schools Declaration on 25-27 October 2021.

‘The theme of the Conference is “Ensuring Safe Education for All: From Commitment to Practice”. The Safe Schools Declaration, a political commitment to protect education during armed conflict, has been endorsed by 108 states – including Nigeria.

‘The October Conference will be the first to be held in Africa and provide an opportunity to galvanise support for, and accelerate the implementation of, the Declaration by bringing together governments, practitioners, and civil society to share good practice and strengthen cooperation to save lives and safeguard the right to education for all,’ UNICEF said.

