The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Bauchi office, on Tuesday handed over 22 renovated Primary Health Centres (PHCs) it renovated to the state government to enhance health care delivery in the state.

Handing over the facilities, Mr Bahnu Pathak, UNICEF Chief, Bauchi Field Office, stressed the need for the provision of conducive environment for health workers.

He said UNICEF, with the assistance of the European Union, had idenfied more health facilities for renovation in the state.

He said that health facilities of different sections including water and sanitation are expected to be completed and handed over in phases”.

Pathak said that equipment and motorcycles worth 1.9 million dollars and mobile storage facilities worth 14,000 dollars, among other gestures, were delivered to the state.

“UNICEF also trained and kitted personnel who provided treatment to 523,607 under five children identified with symptoms of Malaria, Diarrhoea and Pneumonia,” he said.

Receiving the renovated facilities, Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, gave assurance that the facilities would be maintained and manned by qualified health personnel.

The chairman said that the agency would conduct a survey to have a complete data-base for health personnel, facilities and equipment in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the renovation was done by UNICEF, in partnership with the European Union, to strengthen primary healthcare and community resilience for improved maternal, newborn child health and nutrition in the state.

The facilities renovated are in Lukshi ,Yayu, Chinade, Zirma, Zabi, Giade, Soro, Kafin Madaki, Yudureb and Hardawa, among others communities. (NAN)