From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said 6,000 pupils and 58 teachers displaced by insurgency will benefit from the facilities provided in the newly reconstructed classrooms in 24 schools in Maiduguri metropolis.

UNICEF Borno Chief Field Officer Phuong Nguyen disclosed this on Thursday at the handing over of the reconstructed classrooms, toilet and other school facilities at the Shehu Sanda Karimi II Primary School in Maiduguri, the state capital. The works were funded by European Union.

‘I am excited for the 6,000 children and 58 teachers who will benefit from this intervention in these schools,’ Nguyen disclosed.

She said many children in the state have faced unique challenges, including the displacement caused by the over a decade conflict which also led to food insecurity, and lately COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the current intervention by UNICEF would assist school children form six local governments in the state including Hawul, Jere, Monguno, Gwoza, Damasak and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC).

She assured that UNICEF, with support from the EU and other partners, would continue to invest in the education of children in the state and the northeast, and empower communities go support education services.

Borno Deputy Governor Mustapha Kadafur, after cutting the tape to open the school, commended UNICEF and the project funder, EU, in an interview with newsmen.

He said the government welcomes more support from other partners. He assured that the government would work with any partners that show concern to support the people devasted by the decade-long insurgency.