Billy Graham Abel, Yola

UNITED Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the European Union (EU) has handed over four upgraded Primary Healthcare Centres to the Adamawa State.

It also billed to hand over three others in Jada Local Government Area, as part of its €54 million multi-sectoral health and nutrition project being implemented across the three states of Adamawa, Bauchi and Kebbi.

The health project has enabled UNICEF to reach 334,463 under-five children identified with symptoms of malaria, diarrhea and pnuemonia.

This was made known by UNICEF’s health specialist, Bauchi field office, Halima Abdu, at the handing over of seven renovated primary healthcare centers in Yola, Adamawa State.

Halima, said the intervention had enabled UNICEF to “support Adamawa State to ensure 226 primary healthcare centers are functional twenty four hours, seven days a week and provided integrated PHC services through capacity building for over 1,130 health workers on different PHCs services and provision of equipment, motorcycles and essential machines worth 1,856,643.65 USD distributed to 226 PHCs services and the provision of mobile storage units worth $14,000.”

Halima emphasised that the project recognises and seeks to address effective health practice environment in order to influence the utilisation of healthcare by the populace and job satisfaction for health workers.

She said in line with this, UNICEF with support from EU had also earmarked 50 per cent of the PHCs to undergo renovations of different sections of the health facilities.

The state coordinator, National Primary Healtcare Development Agency, Omega Ndwakan, commended UNICEF for being an outstanding partner in developing and sustaining progress in the healthcare sector in Adamawa state.