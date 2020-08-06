Zika Bobby

In its bid to join the government in taking care of vulnerable youths in Lagos, for rehabilitation and empowerment, Grace Springs Rehabilitation Home, said it will ensure that vulnerable youths are rehabilitated and given a new vista.

The program according to a release signed by Hero Edoror, Head of Publicity, is non- residential and for children between the ages of 10-17 who are in conflict with the law or at high risk of offending, children that have committed minor offences or who are beyond parental control.

The program, he said is a departure from the traditional measure of punishment such as trial process, corporal punishment and custodial sentences.

“One of the major objectives of Grace Springs Rehabilitation Home is to reduce child abuse and other vices which are enemical to the youths in the society, while giving the children a sense of belonging through the various training that they will go through at the centre.

The program which is being supported by UNICEF, Lagos Ministry of Youth and Social Development, and others, its the first of is kind in Nigeria. The program covers Mushin, Oshodi, Shomolu, Kosofe LGAs, Bariga and Odi- Olowo LCDAs.”

According to Mr. Edoror, the participants are vulnerable youths who are the leaders of tomorrow will be exposed to psychosocial supports and different vocational training at the centre with the right professionals, and will be re-integrated back to the society for productive engagement after the training.