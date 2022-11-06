From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has commended Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for signing the Child Protection bill into Law.

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, on the signing of Child Protection Law, Ms. Cristian Munduate, in a statement weekend, said the signing of the bill into law indicated the state position on the protection of children’ rights.

“The law aims to safeguard the rights of children by preventing and addressing the killing and maiming of children, child labour, abductions of children, sexual violence against children and the recruitment and use of children by armed groups, among other grave violations of their rights,” Munduate said.

She expressed hopes that the new law in Adamawa State will be effectively implemented.

She said the law should ensure the vulnerable children are supported to survive, thrive and become successful members of the society.

UNICEF called on the governments of the three states of Kano, Bauchi and Gombe who are yet to domesticate the Child Rights Act to show commitment and sign the bill into law.

The global body assured it will continue to work with the government of Adamawa State to operationalize the law and bring perpetrators and violators into account.