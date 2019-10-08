Linus Oota, Lafia

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concern over increasing cases of acute Malnutrition in Nasarawa State.

UNICEF coordinator in the state, Yakubu Mohammed, said the increasing cases of malnutrition call for urgent intervention of the state government by paying its counterpart funds as part of steps towards addressing the trend.

He explained that the state government was expected to pay about N70 million as counterpart contribution to access over N200 million from UNICEF to service children programmes including nutrition.

Our correspondent who, visited some health centres in the state found that several children suffering from malnutrition and stunted growth were on admission, especially Dalhatu Araf Specialists Hospital, Lafia, where health workers refused to speak on record complained of non-availability of ready to use food.

Executive Chairman of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Mohammed Adis, insisted that cases of malnutrition was a nation wide issue not peculiar to Nasarawa State.