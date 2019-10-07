Linus Oota, Lafia

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concern over a rise in cases of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in Nasarawa State.

UNICEF coordinator in the state Yakubu Mohammed gave the indication in an interview with Daily Sun in Lafia.

Mr Yakubu Mohammed stated that the rise in cases of malnutrition in the state calls for the urgent intervention of the state government by paying its counterpart funds as part of steps towards addressing the trend.

Mohammed pointed out that the state government was expected to pay about N70 million as counterpart contribution to access over N200 million from UNICEF to service children programmes, including nutrition.

Daily Sun visited some health centres in the state and gathered that children suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition and stunted growth were on admission, especially at Lafia’s Dalhatu Araf Specialists Hospital, where health workers, who refused to speak on the record, complained about the non availability of Ready to Use Food.

In a telephone interview, Executive Chairman of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Mohammed Adis, insisted that the cases of malnutrition was a countrywide issue not peculiar to Nasarawa State.