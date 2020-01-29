UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) introduced Child Friendly Community Initiative (CFCI)

programme to cover Adamawa and 14 other states in the country, the Head of UNICEF Bauchi Field Office,

Mr Bhanu Pathak, said.

Pathak made this known on Tuesday in Yola while addressing stakeholders from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)

in Adamawa on the implementation of the programme.

He said that the programme would be implemented in collaboration with the state, local governments and

benefitting communities to address the needs of households, particularly children.

He explained that the programme would among others ensure that children accessed education, immunisation, birth registration

and other things like toilets and potable water.

He added that “malnourished children would also be provided with supplements and other treatments.”

The UNICEF head noted that some communities in Guyuk and Fufore local government areas

were selected for the pilot programme in Adamawa, adding that the success of the programme in the

communities would facilitate its extension to other areas in the state.

Mrs Felicia Stephen, the Permanent Secretary, Adamawa Planning Commission, who spoke on behalf of the state government during the meeting,

lauded UNICEF for the intervention and assured it of sustained government collaboration.

Stephen, who described the CFCI programme as unique intervention that would enhance the achievement of SDGs goals,

called for its extension to more areas in the state. (NAN)