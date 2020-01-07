The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) said it had sensitised 208 communities in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau on sanitation and open defecation.

Mr George Bekimbo, UNICEF consultant in the state, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos, adding that the exercise was funded by the European Union (EU) under the Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Reform Project (WSSSRP).

NAN reports that the WSSSRP is being implemented in Plateau by the state’s Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (PRUWASSA).

Bekimbo said the training tagged “Community-Led Total Sanitation” aimed at making communities take the lead in promoting sanitation and personal hygiene.

He said the programme was also aimed at discouraging open defecation and other acts that could expose them to communicable diseases.

The consultant explained that the exercise took place in August 2019.

“As part of the WSSSRP being funded by UNICEF and EU and implemented by PRUWASSA, we have sensitised 208 communities on sanitation and open defecation.

“It was an approach we used in ensuring that communities take the lead in promoting sanitation and fighting open defecation by themselves.

“The communities decided on the technology to use and how they intend to go about the exercise, we only facilitated the process and provided the funding.

“This is one of our biggest achievements so far in the locality and we are very pleased because it has started yielding positive results,” he said (NAN)