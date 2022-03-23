The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says it is supporting Katsina State Government to strengthen its social protection system.

Ramatu Aliyu, Nutrition Specialist, UNICEF Kano Field Office, made this known to newsmen in Dutse on Wednesday.

She said that the intervention included facilitating visits by government officials to some states, to under study what they were doing in those areas.

Aliyu said a team of officials from Katsina were in Jigawa to ensure better understanding of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and social protection initiatives in the state.

She added that the participants would be exposed to the basic MTEF conceptual framework, and progress and challenges in its implementation in the state.

According to her, the social protection aspect will be to help Katsina State to understand the design and implementation of the national social protection systems and programmes.

“UNICEF believes in south-south learning where states share their experiences and build on their strength based on their implementation experience,” Aliyu said.

She said that the focus on MTEF was to ensure better budgeting system that will prioritise social sector and investment in children.

“Government is also aware that nothing can be more important to its teeming poor and vulnerable citizens than social protection, because it has proved to be a veritable tool for preventing and reducing poverty.

“So, the study will enable better understanding of social protection system strengthening, which will enable the poor have sustainable access to income security, productivity and social services

“Such as healthcare, education, nutrition, employment, as well as other safety nets, which are crucial for improved quality of life for them.

“It reduces poverty and prevents exposure to risks and shocks that threaten to push citizens into extreme poverty.” (NAN)