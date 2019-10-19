The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has recruited and trained 125 youths from the 26 council areas of Niger State to propagate education of the girl child and gender equality in the state.

Speaking at the training on Saturday in Minna, a Consultant with UNICEF, Mrs Marian Usman, said the training was to equip the participants with skills to sensitise their various communities on importance of educating the girl child, gender equality and their rights.

She said that though the Sustainable Development Goals had 17 goals, but UNICEF had chosen to prioritise the fourth and fifth goals which focuses on education and gender equality.

“Here in the North, some people do not believe in the girl child education hence this training to get more girls back to school.

“We have begun intervention in six local government areas in Agaie, Mashegu, Mariga, Rafi, Munya and Gbako.

” Under my output we have intervention called G for G that is girls for girls intervention, youth advocates and high level women advocates” she said.

Usman said that G for G has intervened in 200 school in six LGAs where UNICEF has trained 400 girls in leadership and skills acquisition.

The UNICEF consultant said that the advocacy training would assist the participants when they get back to their respective communities to propagate the girl child education and gender equality.(NAN)