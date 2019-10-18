Gyang Bere, Jos

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has urged Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State to declare an health data emergency given the challenges to healthcare delivery.

UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Mr. Bhanu Pathak made the appeal during a visit to the Government House, Rayfield, Jos.

He said there were numerous challenges facing the health sector and that access to data was a militating factor.

“There is weak data management with more than 10 per cent of the health facilities gross under reporting to the National DHIS2 platform and using data for results. So, there is need to declare a health data emergency, as well as direct the the development of the human resource for health plan with its immediate implementation to address the maldistribution of human resource for health across the state.”

The UNICEF Chief said his visit was meant to build on the strong partnership between the organisation and the state. He said a lot needed to be done to enable achieve the goal of realizing the rights of children under the Sustainable Development Goals.

Governor Lalong, who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, assured of the state’s support to UNICEF programs, especially where the lives and health of children are involved.

Tyoden said government would also release its counterpart funds to enable UNICEF continue with their projects in the state.