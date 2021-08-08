JOE EFFIONG, UYO

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organization (WHO) have expressed concern that the progress made in infants breastfeeding in the last four decades has been significantly disrupted globally by COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint statement issued by UNICEF executive director, Henrietta Fore and WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebryesus, on the just concluded Breastfeeding Week, the two bodies said at the start of this year, governments, donors, civil society and the private sector had united to launch the Nutrition for Growth Year of Action; a historic opportunity to transform the way the world tackles the global commitment to eliminate child malnutrition

According to them, breastfeeding is central to realising this commitment.

“Initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of birth, followed by exclusive breastfeeding for six months and continued breastfeeding for up to two years or beyond offer a powerful line of defence against all forms of child malnutrition, including wasting and obesity. Breastfeeding also acts as babies’ first vaccine, protecting them against many common childhood illnesses.

“While there has been progress in breastfeeding rates in the last four decades – with a 50 per cent increase in the prevalence of exclusive breastfeeding globally – the COVID-19 pandemic highlights the fragility of those gains.

“In many countries, the pandemic has caused significant disruptions in breastfeeding support services, while increasing the risk of food insecurity and malnutrition. Several countries have reported that producers of baby foods have compounded these risks by invoking unfounded fears that breastfeeding can transmit COVID-19 and marketing their products as a safer alternative to breastfeeding.”

Making specific reference to Nigeria, the statement said in which they said “one in eight children do not reach their 5th birthday and three in 10 children are stunted,” the statement reasoned that optimal breastfeeding practices are known to reduce neonatal and child morbidities and mortality rates as well as stunting reduction.

“Optimal nutrition provided by breastfeeding along with nurturing, care, and stimulation strengthens a child’s brain development with positive impacts that endure over a lifetime.

“Available statistics in Nigeria reveal that the average duration of exclusive breastfeeding is approximately 3 months and only 3 out of every 10 children under 6 months of age were exclusively breastfed (29%). This is an improvement from 17% in 2013 to 29%

“in 2018 (NDHS,2013; 2018), however, this still falls significantly below the target of 50% set by the World Health Assembly to be achieved in 2025 and the SDG target for 2030.

“The percentage of children who were breastfed within 1 hour of birth (42%) remains less than 50%. Breastfeeding rates in Nigeria reduces with age, 83% of the children are breastfed up to one year while 28% are breastfeeding till 2years. Furthermore, the proportion of children who are not breastfeeding increases with age.

“This year’s World Breastfeeding Week, under its theme ‘Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility’ is a time to revisit the commitments made at the start of this year by prioritizing breastfeeding-friendly environments for mothers and babies.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.