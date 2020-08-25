Christopher University (UNICHRIS), Ogun State recently held her 4th matriculation ceremony and based on the coronavirus pandemic as well as the Federal Government directive on social distancing, it was a virtual matriculation.

Vice Chancellor of UNICHRIS, Prof Friday Ndubuisi said the management distributed gowns to the new students through personal postal contacts. He congratulated the new students for the opportunity of being offered admission in the university.

He advised the students to make maximal use of the opportunity to develop themselves intellectually and otherwise. The VC read the university rules and regulations and urged them to abide by it.

Prof Ndubuisi stressed the dire consequences that go with violation of the school rules and regulations. He enjoined the students to perform well in their studies and said rewards awaits students perform excellently in their examinations.

He explained that there is no room for unruly behaviour in the school and informed the students that after series of evaluation that the institution was recently presented with her permanent licence by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The VC called on the Federal Government to extend grants through TETfund to private universities, stressing that the cost of maintenance and upkeep of facilities in the institutions are high.

Ndubuisi announced that the university is due for another resource verification for Computer Science, Information Science and Media Studies and Sociology by October 2020, adding ‘’the implication is that this courses may be available by 2020/ 2021 academic session.’’

On Covid 19, he enjoined the students to stay safe and abide by the guidelines and rules of the National Centre for Disease Control. He advised them to conduct their social and academic activities by virtual method.

Prof Ndubuisi was elated that the university online lectures have been successful and enjoined the students to be regular and abide by the timetable produced by the university, noting ‘’in the event for any assistance they should not hesitate to contact the school authorities for help.’’