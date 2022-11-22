From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Thousands of students of University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) have barricaded the insrituion, protesting against robbery incidents on female hostels on campus.

The protesting students at the early hours of Tuesday

congregated at the main gate and prevented teaching, non-teaching staff and visitors from gaining access into the institution.

The students, carrying various placards, decried the incesant robbery attacks on the female students and carting away of several valuables including mobile phones and household items worth hundreds of thousands of Naira.

According to them, they have witnessed three robbery cases in the last five weeks, adding that their action is to highlight the failure of the management to secure them.

Speaking to our reporter, one of the protesting students, Augustine Agba, said they are protesting against insecurity on campus and the ineptitude of the school management to come to their rescue despite series of compalints.

Wondering why the robbers prefer to attack the female hostel frequently, he said: “This is not the first or second robbery incident but the third this month.

“Since we resumed, the gunmen have visited the female hostel three timea and nothing has been done to improve the security situation in the school.

“Rather than protect us, the policemen on campus prefer to chase us around campus”, he said.

Also speaking, another student, Emem Bassey, said the robbery incident which is becoming too frequent is having a psychological effect on the female students, adding “since ASUU suspended their strike and we came back, this is the third time they have robbed us.

“If the situation does not improve, it will have a telling impact on our studies particularly we the girls.”

Calls put across to the institutions Vice Chancellor, Prof. Austin Amgba, and the PRO, Onen Onen, were not returned as at the time of this report.