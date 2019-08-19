Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The body of a yet to be identified young lady suspected to have been raped to death was on Monday found in the Nyiman area of Makurdi, the state capital.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased was discovered lying stack naked and lifeless, a development which gave credence to the insinuation that her assailants might have raped her to death.

Confirming the report, Benue Police Command through its State Police Public Relations Office (PPRO) DSP. Catherine Anene told newsmen in Makurdi that body was recovered in the earlier hours of the Monday.

Anene however denied that the victim was raped to death as being speculated stressing that the cause of her death remained unknown unless an autopsy was conducted.

The Police spokesperson further told newsmen that the body of the deceased had been deposited at a mortuary within the state capital.