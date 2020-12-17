From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Gunmen have assassinated an unidentified man in Rivers State. The incident occurred around 3:30pm along Evo Road, Government Reserved Area (GRA), Phase 2, Port Harcourt.

Daily Sun gathered that the victim, whose identity could not be ascertained at the time of filing the report, was driving in a Kia Optima car, with registration number KUJ-713 AR, Abuja plate number, before he was accosted and shot dead by the assailants.

It is was gathered that the killers had trailed their victim to the spot before they double-crossed and shot him dead through the car’s windscreen.

The incident occurred few hours after the state police command assured Rivers residents that adequate security has been drafted to ensure a seamless Yuletide celebration.

State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the victim was trailed from a bank where he went to withdraw undisclosed amount of money.

Mukan said: “The criminals followed the victim from a bank where he went to withdraw money. While they were chasing him he lost control of the steering and ran into a ditch.

“The criminals met him there and killed him. They did not take the money he withdrew. They were two people in the car when the incident happened. The other person sustained injuries and he is receiving treatment.

“At the moment, we have recovered the corpse of the victim and his car. We have commenced investigation to get the killers. We have gone to the bank to get footage of the outside CCTV camera that may have captured outside of the bank”, CP said.