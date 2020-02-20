The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Kebbi State have partnered on ,industrialization, agro businesses, metal and steel production in the state.

Daily Sun gathered that , UNIDO is currently expanded 60 millions US dollars in Nigeria for period of five years started from 2018 while 30 millions USD are expecting from Federal Government of Nigeria, as development partners and UNIDO will shares the remaining 30 million USD.

Mr. Jean Bakole,the UNIDO Representative to ECOWAS and Regional Director,Nigeria Regional Office Hub, who confirmed the commitment of the Organization to development of Kebbi state on Thursday during his team courtesy visit to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in Birnin Kebbi, said they are ready to eradicate poverty in the state with huge investment.

He explained that, UNIDO has partnered with States like, Eboyi,Osun and Lagos states on developmental projects, stressed that the organization would provide permanent source of energy for investors,small and large scale entrepreneurs to be excel in the state.

“The main objective is to come here for follow up on what we discussed in Abuja on our programme on the inclusive and neighborhood development programme in Nigeria which is for five years which started in 2018 and it will be completed by ,2022.

” It is a 60 millions US dollars country programme for which we are expecting 30 million USD from Nigeria’s government and of course,the remaining 30 million USD will be mobilized from the States and other partners we normally work with”.

Bakole listed about twelves areas the UNIDO intended to partners with Kebbi state such as; Data capturing, energy and solar power, Industrialization, special economy, Agro and agric processing, MSME,Trade and capacity building, metal steel industry, poverty eradication and women and youth empowerment.

He said: ” We are going to do something big for the people of Kebbi. We are also commending the federal government for the commitment in the implementation of UNIDO programmes for Nigeria and for African “.

In his reaction, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who expressed the readiness of the people of the state to do business with people outside the country, said the state are doing well in rice processing.

Bagudu, who pledged one million USD as the state counterpart fund on the partnership, said the state has interest in small scale steel and metal production, stressed that the partnership would bring the state potentials to the limelight among the comity of nations.

The UNIDO and Kebbi State government officers, however went into closed down technical session on the partnership.