Okey Sampson, Umuahia

United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) has entered into partnership with Abia State for the development of an industrial policy and strategy framework that would serve as guide for the industrial development of Abia.

Speaking during the public presentation and hearing of the industrial policy draft document in Umuahia, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said the programme was important and that the state government would not want to come out with a policy without a the input of the people.