From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anambra State Equity Alliance (ANSEA) has advised the in- coming Governor of the State, Professor Charlse Soludo to create a uniform system of revenue collection for commercial vehicles in the State as soon as he assumes office in March.

Coordinator of ANSEA in Anambra South Senatorial zone, Mr Ikechukwu Emenike gave the advice in an interview, yesterday.

He said that a unified revenue collection system for commercial vehicles including tricycles, buses and mortorcycles would prevent misappropriation and revenue diversion to other purses.

Emenike noted that there were many agents who claimed to be working for the State government, collecting revenues from tricycle operators, motorcyclists and other commercial vehicles and issued different reciepts which he said did not have government authority.

He insisted that a unified revenue collection system as among the Governor Soludo’s governement first priorities for automobile operators would reduce loss of revenue to the State as well as prevent the incidence of over taxation on the commercial vehicle operators.

He said it would equally cut down the burden of passengers who paid high transport fares to get to their destinations.