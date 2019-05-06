Gyang Bere, Jos

A 200-level student of the Department of Marketing, University of Jos, Miss Mercy Na’an, has been discovered dead in her hostel.

The body was recovered by the police in Room 23, Zion Hostel, Naraguta, University of Jos, when students raised the alarm over an unusual odour coming out from the room.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Matthias, Terna Tyopev, confirmed the incident in a press statement in Jos on Monday. He said the student was comfirmed dead at the university’s clinic by the doctor on duty after a battle to save her life.

He said the corpse has been deposited at the Anatomy Mortuary of the university for autopsy.

“On 05/05/019 at about 15:30hrs, the Angwan Rogo Police Division, Plateau State Command, Jos, received a distress call from the Security Department, the University of Jos to the effect that on the same date at about 15:00hrs, some students of the institution raised the alarm over an unusual odour coming out from Room No 23, Zion Hostel in Naraguta, University of Jos.

“After the report, a combine team comprising the police, the university security and medical personnel of the university mobilised to the room.

“On arrival, the suspected hostel door was forced open and the motionless body of one Mercy Naan ‘f’, a 23-year old 200 level student from the Department of Marketing was seen and recovered to the university clinic.

“She was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty at the university clinic and her corpse has been deposited at the Anatomy Mortuary of the same university for autopsy.”

The statement said Miss Mercy was reported missing by her parents to the Security Department of the university on Friday May 5, 2019.

Tyopev said the detectives of the Plateau State police command had since commenced investigation to unravel the mystery behind the unfortunate death of Miss Mercy.