From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), University of Jos (UniJos), Prof Gray Goziem Ejikeme, has taken office as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, following the completion of the tenure of the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof Sabastine Maimako.

Prof Ejekeme, who took over Wednesday from Prof Maimako, promised to continue with the good legacy of his predecessor.

He noted that the successful completion of Prof Maimako’s tenure as VC calls for celebration and thanksgiving to God who spared him throughout his trial periods in the University.

Prof Ejikeme said he will leverage on the positive impact made by the outgoing Vice Chancellor to take the Institution to an enviable height until the substantive VC is appointed.

Outgoing Vice Chancellor Prof Maimako called on management staff, unions and students to accord the Acting Vice Chancellor the same support and cooperation to move on with the Institution.

He said he has submitted his report on Infrastructure and material things in the office of the Vice Chancellor, including a security report and how to improved on the situation.

‘You are witnessing the handing over ceremony from the 9th substantive Vice Chancellor to the Acting Vice Chancellor. I am delighted that I am doing this because precisely five years ago, a similar event took place that brought me into office,’ he said.

He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for giving him all the support to excel in running the university.

Prof Maimako said Prof Ejikeme would serve as the Acting Vice Chancellor and Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration concurrently until the appointment of the substantive Vice Chancellor.

The process leading to the selection of the new Vice Chancellor, which started in December 2020, was truncated by National University Commission (NUC) at the expiration of the tenure of the Governing Council of the Institution.