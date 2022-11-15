From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Jos has protested the casualisation of Nigerians University Academic through the payment of pro rata salary by the Federal Government.

Chairperson ASUU, University of Jos, Associate Professor Lazarus Maigoro disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing to protest the unlawful ‘No work, No pay’ policy imposed on lecturers, held at the ASUU Secreteriat, University of Jos.

“ASUU University of Jos Branch says ‘No’ to the casualisation of Nigerian University Academics through the payment of pro rata salary as well as the withholding of our 8 months salaries.

“We condemn the mischievous IPPIS platform as a means of amputating pur hard-earned wages as well as a tool for criminal diversion of part of our salaries to private pockets using unverified deductions.

“Our branch in University of Jos calls on the Nigerian public to impress upon the government on the need to adhere and honour agreements it freely and willingly entered with our Union including the conclusion of the renegotiation of the ASUU -FG 2022 agreement chaired by Prof. Mimi Briggs.”

Prof. Maigoro explained the union was directed by the Bauchi zone of ASUU to hold a special congress meeting and a peaceful rally within the University campus to draw attention of stakeholders in the country to the quagmire in the university system.

He described as sad the current efforts being made by some government officials who are held bent on destroying Nigerians public universities to deprive children of the poor assess to public university.

“The Nigerian University system is currently facing its most severe existential threat from the unpatriotic Nigerian ruling class. Over the years, the systematic neglect, chronic underfunding and the lack of attention given to the Nigerian university system and by extension, the Nigerian educational system has led to a downward slide and challenges for the Nigerian public universities.”

Prof. Maigoro explained that the ASUU struggle is a patriotic one aimed at repositioning Nigerians Universities to compete favourable with their global counterparts.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Joash Amupitan assured ASUU members that the management will work towards improving the welfare of lecturers and workers to boost university’s education.

He noted that the University management will maintained a mutual and harmonious working relationship with the lecturers to create a conducive working atmosphere within the University environment.