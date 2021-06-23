From Gyang Bere, Jos

Vice Chancellor, University of Jos, Sabastine Maimako, yesterday, said the school has employed the services of local hunters to protect students in their hostels at night.

Maimako disclosed this during a valedictory session to mark the end of his five-year tenure as vice chancellor of the institution, at the Faculty of Social Sciences of the university.

“It is no longer news that the security situation in the country is quite tenuous. This is why under my administration, we made frantic efforts to ensure all lives and property within the university are adequately protected.

“When we got a security report that we were the soft target, we close our hostels for almost two weeks and suspended lectures eventually. Now, before we could reopen, we were given a condition that we must employ the services of local hunters to help us secure our hostels, particularly at night.”