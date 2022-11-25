The University of Jos has inducted its first set of veterinary doctors. Prof. Tanko Ishaya, the Vice Chancellor of the university, said at the induction on Thursday in Jos, that the graduands were 16.

Tanko, who congratulated them, said that the university was proud of them.

”As a University, we are thankful to you for accepting to be the ‘guinea pigs’; the first set of students of the faculty of veterinary medicine

”This is a great feat for this university because today we have written our name in gold and taken the centre stage as far as veterinary medicine is concerned.

”As management, we shall do everything to ensure that this university churns out quality graduates that will contribute toward the growth of the society.

”To the inductees, I urge you to be good ambassadors of this university and your families,”he advised

Earlier, Prof Lami Lombin, the Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the university, said the 16 graduands were among 42 students admitted into the faculty in 2014.

She said that among the inductees, six emerged as commendation students with a CGPA of 4.50 and above, adding that among them were three ladies, hence making their Dean, Deputy Dean and all female staff proud.

”Also, a member of this class, David Abiayi, who even though will not be inducted today, won an International Award organised by the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene Conference under the Clinical Research Award of the American Committee on Clinical Tropical Medicine and Travelers Health (ACCTMTH).

”You will be wondering that in spite of achieving this feat at an international level, yet David Abiayi is not seated here among the graduands; this is because the faculty, though student-friendly, does not compromise on certain details with respect to her curriculum.

”This set of students had gone through the grill and rigours of veterinary character and training and proven their competence in character and in learning.

”This class is not only our test case as a faculty but they have had a unique journey of endurance, resilience, and patience and have risen to the challenge,” she said.

She appealed to the management of the University to consider four to five among the graduands for employment as academic staff of the faculty.

Aishatu Baju, President Veterinary Council of Nigeria, advised the inductees to be of good conduct and professional at all times.

”You must observe the ethics of the profession and ensure regular payment of your professional dues.

”Be modest in all you do and carry yourself with dignity by maintaining high level character and ensure that you do your work well.

”Keep yourself abreast of jurisprudence of the profession because we do not want you to fail as you go into practice,” he said.

Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, the immediate past Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), charged the the graduands to be employers of labour by incorporating entrepreneurship into their practice.

”Yes you have certifications, but out there you must do something differently to survive and thrive.

”You must be creative and innovative to make yourselves attractive,” he advised.

Bogoro spoke on the topic: ”The challenge of Veterinary Entrepreneurship in Nigerian Stagnant Livestock Sub-Sector.”

He also called on the Plateau State Government to take advantage of its good climatic weather to promote growth of livestocks.

Dr Nurallah Abubakar, Acting Registrar of the veterinary council, who administered the oath to the inductees, advised them not to take the oath for granted. (NAN)