Chairman Electoral Committee for the All Progressive Congress (APC) primary election for Plateau South Senatorial bye-election, Hon. Abu Isa Ajiya who announced the result said Prof. Daduut who scored the highest votes was declared winner of the election.

“Prof. Nora Daduut who scored the highest votes among the four aspirants that contested the primary election is declared the APC candidate for the Plateau South Senatorial bye-election election.”

Ajiya said 2117 delegates were accredited for the primary election which was done under a peaceful atmosphere.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong described the primary election as a family affair and called on other contestants to support Prof. Daduut to winner the bye-election.

He said a level playing ground was provided for all the aspirants for the delegates to make their choice and congratulated Prof. Nora Daduut on her victory and urged her to carry all aspirants and people of the zone along.

Member representing Shendam, Qua’a-Pan, Mikang in the House of Representatives, Hon. Alphonsus Longgap Komsol described the primary election as peaceful and said peace in what the people of Plateau South need most.

He said the election is a family affair and that APC is known for internal democracy which he said has been exhibited during the primary election.

ALGON chairman, Plateau State, Hon. Ezekiel Vulgap and Chairman, Shendam Local Government Area, Hon. Alex Nantuann said the six Local Government Areas that made up the zone will give APC their mandate during the bye-election.