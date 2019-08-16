Gyang Bere, Jos

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), University of Jos, has threatened to embark on warning strike next Monday if Federal Government does not pay their N30 billion arrears.

Chairperson of SSANU and Chairperson of Joint Action Committee (JAC), Esther Ezeama, disclosed this, yesterday during a peaceful protest at the varsity premises in Jos, Plateau State.

She said the staff were protesting poor condition of service, non-payment of arrears totalling N30 billion and noted that Federal Government has been paying lip service to their plights.

“If Federal Government does not look into our matter we will be going for a compulsory five days warning strike, after that we will go for indefinite strike if our demands are not made.

“We have been on this struggle since 2009 and government is not willing to meet our demands, it has been promising and failing, we are saying enough is enough. We want them to do something urgently to arrest the situation.

“We want the National Assembly, the office of the Accountant General, the National University Commission to put their heads together to resolve our problem before the system is shut down.”

The workers brandished placards with inscriptions including “Government must stop lip service”, “Federal Government should pay us our N30 billion arrears”, “Federal Government must respect NIC judgment on staff school.”