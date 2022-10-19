From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A student of Federal University, Jos, Miss Zichat Sabo, has narrated how eight months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) turned her into a beauty pageant and an entrepreneur.

Sabo disclosed this in an exclusive chat with Nigerian correspondents on Wednesday, where she stated that she turned into a fashion designer after winning a prize of N300, 000 in a beauty contest organized by ‘Face of Essence’.

“The beauty contest literally changed who I am, my vision, and everything I once was,” she stated.

“It taught me so much about myself, and I learned so much about other key things in life from poise, grace, proper communication, building self-confidence, networking, and much more

“My first beauty contest was during the ASUU strike. I became the Queen of Essence. School was closed and a lot of activities needed to keep one busy because we don’t know when we were going to be back.

“As winner of the beauty contest, I was given N300,000 cash and a gift worth N200,000. The contest has opened my eyes to being self-reliant and started my small business of tailoring which allows me to even employ other girls to join, learn and make money.

“Thanks to the platform, I was able to invest my money in my business which was a long-time dream of mine to become a fashion designer and I was able to purchase the equipment I needed for this and my business has been great,” she said.