Gyang Bere, Jos

Tears of joy flowed freely when the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) presented a scholarship award of N250,000 to an orphan and 200-level student of the Department of Accounting, University of Jos, Miss Dakwak, Nerat Musa, to mark 100-year birthday of a renowned accountant, Mr Akintola Williams.

Miss Nerat who lost her father ten years ago, shed tears of joy with her mother, Hannatu Musa, when the cheque was presented to her by the Chairman of ICAN, Jos District Society, Mr Dooiyor Julius, at the Department of Accounting, University of Jos, Plateau State.

Mr. Julius noted that the scholarship was in honour of Mr Akintola Williams who was marking his centenary celebration.

He said: “On behalf of the Governing Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), I have the pleasure of presenting to you, Dakwak, Nerat Musa, of the Accounting Department of University of Jos, the Akintola Williams scholarship to mark his centenary celebration.

“The award was instituted by the institute to celebrate the 100 birthday of Mr Akintola Williams, the doyen of Accountancy profession in Nigeria on August 9, 2019. The award is in the sum of N250,000.”

Mr Julius presented the cheque to the acting Head of Department, Accounting, Dr. Mary A. Ogenyi, and the Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof. Samuel Ocholi, who represented the vice-chancellor.

Miss Nerat received the cheque and said it would boost her self confidence in completing the academic task ahead of her; she shed tears of joy with her mother who accompanied her.

Her mother, Hannatu, said the scholarship would ease the financial burden of her daughter in the institution and appreciated Mr Akintola Williams, ICAN and the University of Jos, for finding her daughter worthy of the scholarship.

The Vice Chancellor, Sebastian Maimako, who was represented by Prof. Ocholi, appreciated ICAN for considering the institution for the award and congratulated Mr. Williams on his centenary celebration.