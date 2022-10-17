From Gyang Bere, Jos

The University of Jos has urged undergraduate and postgraduate students to continue with their registration exercise following the suspension of the strike by the university-based staff union.

In a press statement signed by the Deputy Registrar, Information and Communication, Abdullahi Abdullahi, urged the students to ensure that they complete their registration through the University portal on or before 30 October 2022.

“In view of the suspension of the strike earlier embarked upon by the University-based Staff Unions, the management of the University of Jos has approved the continuation of the registration exercise for Undergraduate and Postgraduate Students of the University for the 2020/2021 Academic Session.

“This is preparatory to the full resumption of Academic activities for the first Semester 2020/2021 Academic Session which had been suspended due to the strike. All students who are yet to Register are advised to do so between Monday 17th and Sunday 30th October 2022 when the University’s Online Registration Portal on www.unijos.edu.ng will be open.”

The statement said the management also approved the immediate commencement of cleaning, fumigation and maintenance services at the various Campuses, Hostels and other facilities in readiness for the full commencement of activities in the University for the current session.

He said that the University’s Senate is expected to meet soon and review the University’s Academic Calendar in order to decide on the period when lectures and other academic activities will officially resume.