By Joe Apu

The University of Jos, Plateau State on Friday won the hosting rights of the 2024 edition of the Nigeria University Games.

UNIJOS defeated the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and two others to get the award for the Games.

A proud Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Professor Tanko Ishaya said he is elated to have the university as the school of choice promising to provide a state of the-art-facilities that athletes and officials would be proud of.

“We have been longing and looking forward to this opportunity and we thank God that all the members and people that has made it possible for us to get the hosting right.

“We are delighted that we bided for the Games and won. We’re grateful to the Chairman of the University of Jos, governing council Professor Attahiru Jega for backing us. Plans are already on ground for facilities and infrastructures which will gladden the hearts of athletes and officiating officials as well as NUGA officials.”

The 27th edition of the Games billed for 2024 according to the Vice Chancellor is one that will go down in history as one to be remembered.

On the security of athletes and officials, the Vice Chancellor stated that the Plateau State government is working round the clock to ensure that athletes and officials are secured.

“UNIJOS is safe for NUGA and by the grace of God we will host the best NUGA game. We are also conscious of security and during that time, we will make sure that the town is covered in order to guarantee the safety of lives and properties.”